AppFolio: Growth Is Slowing Down, And The Uncertainties Mount

Jan. 14, 2025 2:14 PM ETAppFolio, Inc. (APPF) Stock
Gytis Zizys
2.91K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • AppFolio, Inc. is expected to report its full-year ’24 results, with analysts predicting $0.65 GAAP and $0.94 non-GAAP earnings on $200m revenue.
  • Revenue growth is slowing, and high P/E ratios and economic uncertainties raise concerns about future demand and margin contraction.
  • The company's recent acquisition of LiveEasy and the rollout of Realm-X messaging service are key areas to watch for efficiency and profitability improvements.
  • I am cautious about starting a position in APPF due to potential growth slowdowns, high interest rates, and the impact of California wildfires on the business.

Unrecognizable person looks for home using mobile app

SDI Productions

Introduction

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) is going to report its full-year ’24 results next week on the 23rd of January, after the market closes, so I thought I’d go through some numbers to expect. I will set out

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys
2.91K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About APPF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APPF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APPF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News