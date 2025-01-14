The US economy is still expected to post a slower growth rate in the upcoming fourth-quarter GDP report. But in a sign of confidence that a respectable expansion persists, the projected rate of expansion picked up in today’s nowcast vs. the
U.S. Q4 GDP On Track To Post 2%-Plus Growth
Summary
- The US economy is still expected to post a slower growth rate in the upcoming fourth-quarter GDP report.
- In a sign of confidence that a respectable expansion persists, the projected rate of expansion picked up in today’s nowcast vs. the previous estimate.
- Although the economy’s expansion has downshifted recently, the softer pace still reflects a healthy pace.
