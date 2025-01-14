Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Call January 14, 2025 11:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Marc Casper - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rachel Vatnsdal - JPMorgan

Rachel Vatnsdal

Perfect. Good morning, everyone. This is Rachel Vatnsdal from the life science tools and diagnostics team here at JPMorgan. Thank you so much for joining us today. I am joined by Marc Casper, CEO of Thermo Fisher. This will be a 40-minute session. Roughly, the first half will be a presentation followed by 20 minutes of Q&A.

And so, with that, Marc, I will pass it off to you.

Marc Casper

Rachel, thank you for having us and nice to see so many familiar faces here in San Francisco. It's nice to be back. I'm joined today with Sandy Pound, our Chief Communications Officer, and Raf Tejada, our Vice President of Investor Relations, and we're looking forward to the discussion today.

So, when I think about kicking off the year, what I always like to start is what is the takeaways? What am I -- what is the focus of the day? And, obviously, we respect the safe harbor statement and the use of non-GAAP financials, which you can find on our website.

So, when I think about 2024, we delivered differentiated performance. And it was strong performance, right? And we look forward to reporting our results in a couple of weeks' time. And then, when I think about the future, we are an incredibly well-positioned industry leader, right? And we have leading businesses that enable our customer success. We're incredibly relevant, and we have a business that's gaining market share. We serve attractive end markets, right? And I'll talk more about them. When I think about the long term, the drivers of long-term growth are incredibly sound and create a bright future for our industry and for our company.