British American Tobacco: Why I'm Buying This Ultra Yield Dividend Aristocrat And So Should You

Dividend Sensei
Investing Group
Summary

  • Despite market overvaluation, British American Tobacco offers a compelling 8.5% yield and strong long-term growth potential, making it a valuable buy for long-term investors.
  • BTI's fundamentals remain robust. Management and analysts project 13% to 15% CAGR returns, driven by growth in reduced-risk products (RRPs) and strategic share buybacks.
  • Market cycles and valuations constantly revert, presenting opportunities to buy undervalued blue-chip stocks like BTI, which has historically outperformed during market corrections.
  • Ethical considerations aside, BTI's transition to a smoke-free future and dominance in the nicotine market position it for sustained growth and dividend stability.
  • Six limit orders were filled in the last week, and BTI is my second-largest stock holding, representing 8% of my life savings. I'm buying BTI by the bucketful, and so should you.
The stock market has been highly overvalued for months. This is no surprise, given the back-to-back 25% gains in 2023 and 2024.

But remember that it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market.

Even in a

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei
114.48K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

