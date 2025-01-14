3D Systems Corporation (DDD) CEO Jeff Graves presents at Needham Growth Conference (Transcript)

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) Needham Growth Conference January 14, 2025 11:45 AM ET

Jim Ricchiuti

Good morning. Thank you again for joining us at the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference. So, today we're going to have a discussion with the management of 3D Systems. We have with us the company's CEO, Jeff Graves, and CFO, Jeff Creech. My name's Jim Ricchiuti, Senior Analyst in the equity research department in Needham, covering advanced industrial technology companies. So, gentlemen, welcome.

Jeff Graves

Thanks, Jim.

Jeff Creech

Thank you.

Q - Jim Ricchiuti

So, a question for Jeff Graves. So, last year, at this time, we were coming off this, fair to say, a tumultuous year for the industry, the 3D printing industry. But fair to say, ‘24 was challenging in other respects, right, Jeff? How would you characterize the year for the industry and just for 3D Systems?

Jeff Graves

I'm searching for a word beyond tumultuous, Jim. It was a continuation. It was probably some of the worst six quarters that we've experienced. Nicely, the tail end of that started showing some signs of life, which were encouraging. But fundamentally, our whole industry, and certainly we were not immune from this, there was a dearth of CapEx spending by our customers, basically for capacity expansion, and it really hit us hard in terms of revenue. So, everybody was in a cost savings mode. Our hard decision -- we've got the broadest technology offering in the industry and that R&D spend to stay current or advance hopefully on all those platforms is something you've got to maintain through the up and down times. So we try to keep a balance sheet strong enough to make sure we can always do that. But it was a tough year, no doubt about it. We did our