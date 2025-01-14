Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) 43rd Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference - (Transcript)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) 43rd Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Call January 14, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Jacob Thaysen - Chief Executive Officer

Ankur Dhingra - Chief Financial Officer

Rachel Vatnsdal - JPMorgan

Rachel Vatnsdal

Perfect. Good morning, everyone. This is Rachel Vatnsdal from the Life Science Tools and Diagnostics team at JPMorgan. I'm joined today by Jacob from the Illumina team. So as a reminder, this is a 40 minute session. The first half will be prepared presentation followed by roughly 20 minutes of Q&A.

With that, Jacob, I will pass it off to you.

Jacob Thaysen

Thanks, Rachel, and to JPMorgan for hosting us at this conference, and to all of you, for joining us today. I'm Jacob Thaysen, CEO of Illumina.

All right. As a reminder, our presentation does include some forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures, and I encourage you all to spend time on this information in our SEC filing. I'll cover four areas today in our presentation.

First, I will share my view of the business and the significant opportunity ahead for Illumina. Second, I will cover preliminary Q4 and full year 2024 results and provide some commentary on our outlook for 2025. Third, I will share the strong progress we have made against our new strategy to move from cost per gigabase to the highest quality insight for the lowest end-to-end cost. And fourth, I'll talk about the path ahead and why we're incredibly excited about it.

Let's get started with the overview. Okay. Over more than a quarter century, Illumina pioneered the growth of next-generation sequencing from a nascent technology to a foundational tool in biology. NGS has now become integral to the genomic research and clinical applications worldwide.

Today, Illumina is operating from a position of global strength. In 2024 alone, more