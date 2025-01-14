This morning's release of the NFIB's Small Business Optimism Index for the month of December was expected to fall down to 101.4 versus a reading of 101.7 in November. However, the politically sensitive report has continued to surge following the
Small Business Expectations Vs. Reality
Summary
- The politically sensitive report has continued to surge following the election.
- Small business optimism has now surged 11.4 points since the October report, which is a record two-month increase in the history of the survey going back to 1986.
- As the outlook for the economy improved dramatically, small businesses are increasingly thinking it's now a good time to expand.
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (https://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (https://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (https://bespokeinvest.com/)