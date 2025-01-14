Sanofi (SYN) CEO Paul Hudson Hosts 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare (Transcript)

Sanofi (SYN) 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare January 14, 2025 12:45 PM ET

Paul Hudson - Chief Executive Officer

Francois-Xavier Roger - Chief Financial Officer

Houman Ashrafian - Executive Vice President and Head of Research and Development

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan

Welcome to the Sanofi Presentation at the 43rd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. I'm Richard Vosser, European Pharma Analyst at J.P. Morgan, and it's my great pleasure to welcome not just the CEO, Paul Hudson who's there at the end, but also CFO, Francois-Xavier Roger; and Houman Ashrafian who's in the middle. I've tried my best on that one, you'll notice Paul.

So before I hand over to Paul, this session is going to be a couple of slides. Then we're going to have a bit of a dialogue between the three of us. And then we'll leave some time at the end for your questions, so put up your hands at the end. Paul, great welcome.

Paul Hudson

Thank you. Thank you for such an energizing opening, Richard. That settles us in very nicely. We have just a couple of slides. We've got the team with me because we're getting so far into our journey now and people have heard it from me a few times. It's nice to hear it from others, Houman Ashrafian in particular. Well done, Richard.

So, we worked really hard over the last five years plus to put the company in this position. And we're extremely proud of the progress that we've made. But more importantly, I remember being here last year after we just changed our guidance and renewed our vows with science, that there was some raised eyebrows. There were some people saying, you know, is this the right move? And others applauding us for it, actually. A year on, it's easy now to be able to say, we