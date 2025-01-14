At the moment, there's an obvious disconnect between the Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) business and the Blue Bird stock price. As chief executive officer Phil Horlock noted after fiscal fourth quarter earnings in late November, Blue Bird has posted
The Case Against Blue Bird
Summary
- Blue Bird's stock appears undervalued, given strong profit growth and tailwinds from alternative-fuel buses like propane and electric models.
- The November elections likely have contributed to a recent sell-off; some investors may see that as an opportunity.
- But the school bus market's long-term stagnation and Blue Bird's reliance on cyclical demand raise concerns about sustainable growth.
- Pricing and margins have driven earnings growth and stock price appreciation; both seem potentially at risk going forward.
