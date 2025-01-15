ADPV: Combining Momentum And Market Timing

Summary

  • Adaptiv™ Select ETF uses a market-timing strategy, switching between 25 high-momentum stocks and treasury bills.
  • The momentum model has outperformed the benchmark and other momentum ETFs in 2024, but it has lagged them since February 2023.
  • The timing model (simulated) shows a significant reduction in drawdown over the last 25 years, but it has led to underperformance for 10 years.
Time value of money, asset growth over time, financial concept : Dollar bags, sand clock or hourglass on a balance scale in equal position, depicts investment in long-term equity for more money growth

ADPV Strategy

Adaptiv™ Select ETF (NYSEARCA:ADPV) is an actively managed ETF implementing a market-timing methodology. ADPV was launched on 11/3/2022, has a portfolio of 25 stocks, a 30-day SEC yield of 0.82% and an expense ratio of 1.00%.

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

