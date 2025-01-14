Geopolitical tensions are probably higher than at any time in recent memory, with multiple conflicts across the world-leading governments to expand military capabilities, and raise defensive budgets. This has led many companies in the defence sector to see impressive surges in recent years, but
Lockheed Martin's $165 Billion Backlog: A Launchpad For Growth
Summary
- Geopolitical tensions have surged, driving defense budgets up and benefiting companies like Lockheed Martin, which I rate as a buy for its project backlog.
- Lockheed Martin's reliance on government defense contracts ensures revenue stability, making it a resilient choice in uncertain economic and market conditions.
- Despite inflation and supply chain issues, Lockheed Martin's expanding backlog and positive guidance trends support its long-term growth potential.
- Innovation and cost reduction are key to Lockheed Martin's strategy, offering more potential than the market currently recognizes.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.