Blue Bird: Driving Growth Amid Uncertainty

Jan. 14, 2025 6:19 PM ETBlue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Stock
Gordon Best
429 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Blue Bird, founded in 1927, is a market leader in school buses, now innovating with diesel, gasoline, propane, natural gas, and electric powertrains.
  • The company shows strong fundamentals with record-breaking $1.35 billion revenues and doubled EBITDA, driven by a growing share of electric bus sales.
  • The latest earnings report highlights a strong backlog and comfortable guidance beats for FY24, indicating robust future growth.
  • With its impressive innovation and enormous potential, I am adding a buy rating to Blue Bird stock.

WV Kanawha county for river in Capital city with West Virginia public yellow school bus

ablokhin

There are few areas that have stayed the same for the last 50 years, but many will consider the famous yellow school bus as a relative constant for at least a few decades. However, even this looks to be changing, with alternative powertrains, electric

This article was written by

Gordon Best
429 Followers
Gordon is a freelance investment writer from Glasgow, Scotland. With a Masters Degree in Civil Engineering, he also works in Asset Management, and runs a financial education company called Oak Investing with a wide following across 40 countries. With a passion for empowering individual investors, Gordon leverages nearly a decade of experience in engineering, strategic consulting, and complex financial forecasting to simplify complex concepts.He has nearly 10 years of experience of trading and investing across a range of asset types, with a particular focus on technology and energy companies.Gordon has been a finance contributor to a range of publications for nearly 4 years, specializing in identifying growth opportunities, value plays, and dividend-paying stalwarts across various geographies and a diverse range of sectors.He currently sits in TipRanks' Top 10% of Financial Bloggers, with a 75% Success Rate and 19% Average Return.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BLBD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BLBD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BLBD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News