Neogen: Food Safety Play Is Far From A Safe Pay

Jan. 14, 2025 6:36 PM ETNeogen Corporation (NEOG) Stock
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Neogen Corporation's merger with 3M Food Safety in 2022 led to significant challenges, including valuation compression, debt increase, and underperformance, causing shares to plummet.
  • Neogen's financial performance has been disappointing, with sales and EBITDA falling short of expectations and net debt increasing.
  • The company's guidance for 2025 remains modest, and recent results have shown minimal revenue growth and high leverage ratios, frustrating investors.
  • Trading at $12, NEOG's future hinges on management's ability to execute and deliver on promised EBITDA improvements to reduce leverage and boost earnings.
Worker checking stock details on tablet of fish for smoking in food factory

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In March of last year, I concluded that it was all about execution from that moment onwards in the case of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Long regarded as a premium growth compounder, that

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.55K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

