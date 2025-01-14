Danaher Corporation (DHR) 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 14, 2024 2:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Rainer Blair - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rachel Vatnsdal - J.P. Morgan

Rachel Vatnsdal

Awesome, perfect. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Rachel Vatnsdal with the Life Science Tools and Diagnostics team here at J.P. Morgan. Today, I'm joined by Reiner Blair from the Danaher team. So as a reminder, this will be roughly a 40-minute session. The first 20 minutes roughly will be prepared remarks and a presentation, followed by 20 minutes of Q&A.

With that, Rainer?

Rainer Blair

Rachel, thank you very much for having us here at J.P. Morgan. It's a pleasure to see all of you. Happy New Year. Good to see some very familiar faces as well. So let's go ahead and jump right in. Please note our forward-looking advisory statement here as well as our non-GAAP reconciliation schedule. Please go ahead and peruse those at your own leisure.

So let's go ahead and start with an update on our preliminary results. The fourth quarter 2024 results were consistent with our expectations. Our fourth quarter revenue is expected to be essentially flat, which exceeds our expectations with our Bioprocessing business in line and Diagnostics slightly above expectations with higher respiratory sales at Cepheid. And in Life Sciences, we had modestly better-than-anticipated revenue driven by strong instrumentation sales.

So we expect the fourth quarter adjusted operating profit margin to be consistent with our prior guidance with better-than-expected operational performance offset by foreign exchange. So the team finished strong here. We had great execution in the quarter and built some nice momentum here at the end of '24. So as we look at '24, Danaher generates $24 billion of revenue across three segments and 15 operating companies. These operating companies are global franchises with large