Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) CEO Jason Hollar presents at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 14, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Aaron Alt - CFO

Jason Hollar - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Lisa Gill - JPMorgan

Lisa Gill

Good morning. My name is Lisa Gill, and I head Healthcare Services here at JPMorgan. It is with great pleasure this morning that we have with us Cardinal Health. With us, we have both CEO, Jason Hollar, as well as CFO, Aaron Alt. Aaron will make a forward-looking statement, and then Jason will go through a presentation and then both gentlemen will join me for the Q&A component. With that, let me turn it over to Aaron.

Aaron Alt

Good morning, Lisa, thank you for having us. I will be quick. A couple of housekeeping announcements. We did issue an 8-K this morning with a positive update to our guidance. So Jason will be pleased to discuss that today. But of course, I have the usual CFO caveat of our books are still open. We are excited to release earnings on January 30, and so we'll provide further updates on our business at that time. Jason and I will be making some forward-looking statements over the course of today. Of course, we refer you to our usual SEC filings for the full list of what our forward-looking statement risks and opportunities may be. All right, Jason, over to you.

Jason Hollar

All right. Fantastic. Thanks for hosting us, Lisa, and thank you all for being here. Let me just kind of jump to the overall summary and key takeaways for the day. There's really -- everything we're going to go through falls into two key buckets. Number one, we are incredibly bullish about the healthcare industry and where it's going, especially where we participate and the secular trends that are, in some ways, unique to us, in some ways, benefiting a great