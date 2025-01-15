Cogeco Inc. (CGECF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Cogeco Inc. (OTCPK:CGECF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call January 14, 2025 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrice Ouimet - CFO

Frederic Perron - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Stephanie Price - CIBC

Drew McReynolds - RBC

Vince Valentini - TD Cowen

Jerome Dubreuil - Desjardins

Matthew Griffiths - Bank of America

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Patrice Ouimet, Chief Financial Officer of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Please go ahead, Monsieur Ouimet.

Patrice Ouimet

Thank you. So, good morning, and Happy New Year, everyone. So, welcome to our first quarter results conference call. As usual, before we begin the call, I'd like to remind listeners that today's discussion will include estimates and other forward-looking information. We ask that you review the cautionary language in the press releases issued yesterday and in our annual reports regarding the various risks, assumptions and uncertainties that can cause our results to differ.

And with that, I'll now pass the line to Frederic Perron for opening remarks.

Frederic Perron

Thank you, Patrice. Good morning, everyone, and Happy New Year on my behalf as well.

We're pleased to report our Q1 results this morning and provide a progress report on several of our initiatives. We take great pride in our rational approach to value creation. Our goal is to drive superior execution and enable sustainable growth and optimize our capital deployment in order to progressively increase our cash flow delivery over time.

Our operational priorities are the same we've been communicating over the past year; drive Canada-U.S. synergies, increase digitization of our sales and service interactions, accelerate advanced analytics, pursue disciplined network expansion and cross-sell wireless. The delivery of those