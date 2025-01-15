Why OppFi May See Strong Upside From Here

Jan. 14, 2025 9:18 PM ETOppFi Inc. (OPFI) Stock3 Comments
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group
(12min)

Summary

  • OppFi Inc. is a small-cap digital financial services platform with strong fundamentals, poised for significant growth and margin expansion in 2025.
  • The company's strategic investment in Bitty Holdings aims to diversify offerings and capture new customer segments, enhancing revenue and profitability.
  • OPFI's recent financial performance shows impressive cost control, revenue growth, and improved free cash flow.
  • Based on my valuation analysis, the OPFI stock may double from its current price level to be called "fairly valued", if it proves that the current consensus is off.
  • OppFi is a great small-cap pick to consider for GARP investors, in my opinion. I rate the stock as a "Strong Buy".
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Digital Dollar. Technology Concepts

BlackJack3D

My Thesis

Many Seeking Alpha subscribers found out about the existence of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) stock from Steven Cress's recent webinar (and then article), where he included OPFI in the list of top-10 stocks for 2025.

OPFI is positioning itself

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments
6.69K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OPFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OPFI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OPFI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OPFI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News