There are many crosscurrents in the Utilities sector right now. Perhaps the biggest near-term driver is an imminent cold stretch poised to hit the eastern half of the CONUS. Of course, the Los Angeles wildfires are greatly impacting shares of PG&E (
Southern Company: Solid Commercial Data Center Load Trends, Technical Support (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- I am upgrading shares of The Southern Company due to a modest undervaluation and improved technical situation.
- Despite rising interest rates and natural disaster risks, SO's solid earnings growth and high dividend yield make it an attractive investment.
- SO's Q3 results were strong, with EPS beating estimates and revenue growth driven by higher utility revenues and AI demand.
- Technical analysis shows SO at key support levels, indicating a potential buying opportunity ahead of its Q4 earnings report next month.
