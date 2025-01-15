Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) is an oncology biotech that has a few combo therapies that could complement certain disease pathways. This means the company’s IP could enhance outcomes if used in combination with other drugs. I previously
Arcus Biosciences: Many Important Oncology Catalysts Coming Up In 2025
Summary
- Arcus Biosciences has interesting combination therapies that target several diseases like NSCLC, RCC, GI, and pancreatic cancers.
- The company has a few ongoing Phase 3 trials, some of which will report important updates in 2025.
- One of Domvanalimab’s combinations showed that it can help overall survival by a whopping 36% in NSCLC. It also had lower discontinuation rates than chemotherapy.
- Casdatifan is another drug with best-in-class potential for ccRCC, and RCUS is planning on a Phase 3 trial in combination with Volrustomig.
- RCUS has a robust balance sheet with $1.1 billion in resources it can use. The main drawback is its premium valuation.
