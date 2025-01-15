TORM's 20% Dividend Yield And Market Tailwinds Make It A 'Buy'

Jan. 15, 2025 12:00 AM ETTORM plc (TRMD) Stock2 Comments
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • TORM's recent stock weakness, in my view, is a buying opportunity, as the key factors behind its post-2018 rebound should persist for the next 2-3 years.
  • Strong Q3 performance with $263M TCE earnings, $191M EBITDA, and 20.3% ROIC, showcasing resilience in a volatile market.
  • Structural industry dynamics, like an aging global fleet and limited newbuilds, support sustained high TCE rates and earnings growth.
  • TRMD might have an undervaluation of ~45.4% to its current stock price.
  • Hence, my "Buy" rating reiteration on TRMD stock today.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Mooring a ship

Andy Andrews

Intro & Thesis

I first wrote about TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) stock here on Seeking Alpha in April 2023, rating it as a "Buy" due to its low debt and valuation multiples that at the time were

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda
11.64K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TRMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TRMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TRMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TRMD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News