BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust To Liquidate Assets For Less Than Market Price
Summary
- BPT Trustee announces forced termination and asset liquidation.
- SOTP valuation suggests the equity is most likely to get wiped out.
- Best-case valuation results in a near term price target of $0.30/share.
- Shares may trade sideways, but are likely to gap down on news.
