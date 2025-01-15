ClearBridge Dividend Strategy Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.57K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • US equities delivered positive gains in the fourth quarter and finished the 12-month period up 25% for the second year in a row.
  • Stock selection in the financials, energy, information technology, materials, utilities and health care sectors proved beneficial.
  • Stock selection in consumer staples, a materials overweight and a consumer discretionary underweight.

Businessman collecting coins with profit chart analysis business growth, profit growth management and corporate financial statistics. finance and investment concept.

Pakin Jarerndee

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: US equities delivered positive gains in the fourth quarter and finished the 12-month period up 25% for the second year in a row.
  • Contributors: Stock selection in the financials, energy, information technology, materials, utilities and health care sectors proved

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.57K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About SOPAX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SOPAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SOPAX
--
SOPYX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News