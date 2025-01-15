Whitecap Resources: A Fully Covered 7%+ Dividend Yield From An Oil Producer

Summary

  • Whitecap Resources has significantly reduced acquisition-related debt and offers a generous dividend yield of over 7%, making it an attractive investment.
  • Despite low natural gas prices, Whitecap reported a net profit of C$274M and a net free cash flow of C$129M, excluding unrealized hedging gains.
  • The 2025 budget projects C$1.6-1.7B in funds flow with a net free cash flow of C$500M, assuming $70 WTI and C$2.50 AECO.
  • I remain bullish on Whitecap, valuing its 7.2% dividend yield and potential for growth, and will maintain my full position, adding on dips.
Three Oil Pumpjacks in a Yellow Canola Field

ImagineGolf/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have been a shareholder of Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP:CA) (OTCPK:SPGYF) for quite a while now (although I have been trading in and out in the past few years), and after averaging down in

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor
22.36K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WCP:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

