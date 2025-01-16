Retiree Looking For Income? Consider These 2 High Yields

Jan. 16, 2025 8:06 AM ETKHC, VZ6 Comments
The Dividend Collectuh
Investing Group
(11min)

Summary

  • Kraft Heinz and Verizon offer attractive yields of 5.3% and 6.9%, making them ideal for retirees seeking stable income amid market volatility.
  • Both stocks are undervalued, trading at less than 10x earnings, with well-covered dividends and strong cash flows, ensuring reliability.
  • Market reactions to tariff threats and regulatory changes have created better entry points for these stocks, enhancing their long-term investment appeal.
  • Dollar-cost averaging is recommended due to potential volatility, but both stocks present strong buy opportunities for income-focused investors.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

A senior couple embracing on a public bench in a park

Catherine Delahaye/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

With 2025 off to a choppy start, stocks have pulled back somewhat, giving long-term dividend investors better entry points than offered a few months ago. In my opinion, the market is reacting to President-elect Trump's tariff threats, which he



This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh
5.73K Followers

Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ, PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KHC--
The Kraft Heinz Company
VZ--
Verizon Communications Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News