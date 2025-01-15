As an investor, I like to hedge my portfolio against events of uncertainty to an extent, such as recessions, wars, and pandemics. I do this by owning what can be described as all-weather businesses in my portfolio. These
L3Harris: Now Is The Time To Buy This Dividend Heavyweight
Summary
- L3Harris Technologies is just weeks away from presumably delivering a 24th consecutive dividend increase to shareholders.
- The company outperformed analysts' expectations for revenue and non-GAAP diluted EPS in the third quarter.
- L3Harris is on the verge of reaching its targeted net leverage ratio.
- The defense contractor and aerospace company's shares could be 12% undervalued.
- L3Harris appears to be primed for 13% annual total returns through 2027.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LHX, GD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.