Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Ming Jian Tee as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

Mathematics by education, but the entire career has been in the financial industry. Passed CFA Level 1 in 2021, and is currently a student of a MBA programme in Universiti Putra Malaysia (Putra Business School) in Malaysia. Prior experience included being an investment analyst in a family office (assessing public and private equity opportunities) in Malaysia, and is now a finance professional in a boutique investment bank working on multiple deals of IPOs and M&As (with a focus in Australia market). Investing approach would include small to mid-cap companies at the market capitalisation of less than $20 billion, which is right in size (hold significant presence in their respective industries + at the verge of attracting much attention from the capital market). In general, I’ll be looking at high-quality yet undervalued company, where high-quality includes robust cash flow/ strong moats/ consistent earnings growth, while undervalued being negative short-term market sentiment yet poised for growth through innovation/ expansion/ market recovery. Growth at a reasonable price would present a good investment candidate for me as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BSY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.