NEAR: Still A Buy After The Rise In Rates
Summary
- NEAR holds a mix of US Treasuries (39%), investment-grade corporates (25%), and asset-backed securities (16%), with a focus on high-quality, low-risk assets (71% rated AA or higher).
- The fund's 2-year duration introduces moderate rate sensitivity, leading to minor price declines with rising rates but offering upside potential in a falling rate environment.
- NEAR provides a 4.58% 30-day SEC yield and a 51 basis point option-adjusted spread (OAS) over equivalent treasuries, offering attractive risk-adjusted returns.
- Anticipated Fed rate cuts and potential easing in the front-end yield curve could drive a 2% gain from duration exposure, supporting a projected total return of 6.5% over the next 12 months.
- The fund avoids excessive credit or equity risk, favoring a balanced, conservative approach to duration risk, making it well-suited for the current high-rate environment.
