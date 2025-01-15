Netflix Q4 Earnings Preview: Incredible Content Lineup To Power 2025

Noah's Arc Capital Management
Summary

  • Netflix shares have surged 14.26% since October, driven by a strong Q4 content slate and AI-driven optimization.
  • AI enhances content personalization and production, boosting subscriber growth and engagement, positioning Netflix for a strong 2025.
  • Despite a high forward P/E ratio, I believe Netflix's impressive EPS growth justifies the premium, making it a classic GARP investment.
  • Risks include potential underperformance of new content, but AI-driven strategies aim to mitigate this and ensure continued success.

Netflix Golden Globe Afterparty 2025

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

Co-Authored by Noah Cox and Brock Heilig

Investment Thesis

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares have well outpaced the market and are up 14.26% since I last wrote on the content streaming giant back in October. A big driver

Noah's Arc Capital Management
This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

