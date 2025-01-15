AppLovin: What It Actually Does, And Why It's A Great Business

Yuval Rotem
3.76K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • AppLovin's integrated platform revolutionized mobile game advertising, driving a 700% stock surge in 2024 and unlocking a multibillion-dollar market.
  • The company excels in inventory, sell-side, demand-side, and analytics, akin to a 'Google' for mobile games, with high margins and operational leverage.
  • APP aims for 20%-30% annual revenue growth, with e-commerce ads poised to become a significant revenue driver by 2025.
  • I rate AppLovin stock as a 'Buy', recommending to build positions patiently and consider more aggressive buying if the stock drops below a 40x multiple.

Young man playing video games on his smartphone and gets angry as he lose the game

Anchiy

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) was one of the best performers of 2024, surging over 700%. Its meteoric rise was driven by the company's ability to crack a technological hurdle, unlocking a completely new advertising market in mobile games.

Still, the company's actual

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem
3.76K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at an attractive price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I manage a concentrated portfolio targeted at avoiding losers and maximizing exposure to big winners. This means that often I'll rate great companies at a 'Hold' because their growth opportunity is below my threshold, or their downside risk is too high.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About APP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News