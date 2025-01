Black Bear Value Partners is an alternative asset management firm with a long-term, fundamental and value-oriented investment approach. Black Bear Value Partners is managed by Adam Schwartz who has 20 years of buy-side investment experience in a variety of themes including equities, structured products, corporate credit and capital structure arbitrage. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Black Bear Value Partners, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the firm's official channels.