Midstream/MLP Dividend Outlook: More Growth To Come

Jan. 15, 2025 8:00 AM ETAMLP, AMZA, KYN, TYG, MLPX, EMO, SRV, NML, EMLP, ENFR, ATMP, MLPA, MLPB, AMUB, EINC, USAI, UMI, TPYP, AMJB, ALEFX, TRGP, PAA, PAGP, LNG, WMB, HESM, SUN, TRP, TRP:CA, OKE, ENB, ENB:CA, KMI, EPD, ET1 Comment
VettaFi Research
4.15K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Midstream MLPs and C-Corps have been growing their payouts in recent years, supported by free cash flow generation and EBITDA growth.
  • Several midstream companies have either provided guidance for 2025 dividends, announced increases, or given long-term forecasts for dividend growth.
  • Rising payouts enhance MLP/midstream yields, which remain attractive relative to other income investments.

growth graph with oil drum

J Studios

Energy infrastructure is known for its attractive income backed by fee-based businesses with stable cash flows, and dividend growth is a key priority for many companies. Free cash flow generation and EBITDA growth have helped support rising payouts. Today’s note

This article was written by

VettaFi Research
4.15K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMLP--
Alerian MLP ETF
AMZA--
InfraCap MLP ETF
KYN--
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
TYG--
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation
MLPX--
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News