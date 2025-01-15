Daikin Industries: Significant Overhaul Required To Create More Value For Shareholders

Jan. 15, 2025 5:46 AM ETDaikin Industries,Ltd. (DKILF) Stock
Individual Trader
17.82K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Daikin's shares have declined 19.6% over the past 3+ months, continuing a long-term bearish trend since 2021 due to weak demand and rising costs.
  • Despite a 4.6% gain in operating profit and a 12% sales spike in H1 FY2024, adverse trading conditions and sluggish demand persist.
  • Daikin's ROC has fallen over five years, with rising inventory and receivables indicating inefficiency in converting sales growth into sustained profitability.
  • A relatively attractive P/E ratio of 18.94 and an expected return of 6% suggest Daikin may need further consolidation before a significant upmove can commence.

Daikin office building exterior and sign in Houston, TX.

Brett_Hondow

Intro

We wrote about Daikin Industries, Ltd. (OTCPK:DKILF) in October of last year when we implied that volatility would remain elevated over the near term. Concerning demand trends along with rising costs (adversely affecting margins) had resulted in a

This article was written by

Individual Trader
17.82K Followers
Individual investor with a keen interest in deriving income from investment setups. We do this by buying undervalued profitable stocks with strong balance sheets & minimal debt. Furthermore, when the opportunity arises, we like to write calls against our positions to bring in additional income. Risk management is controlled through position sizing & the use of trailing stop losses over time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DKILF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DKILF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DKILF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News