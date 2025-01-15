In today’s digital transformation, companies all over the world grasp AI technology to improve their overall day-to-day operations. EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), as one of the leading IT companies offering AI and data driven transformational services in
EPAM Systems Is Undervalued And Positioned Back To Growth Mode
Summary
- EPAM Systems is poised for growth, leveraging AI and strategic acquisitions to enhance global presence and offset revenue losses from Russia operations.
- Despite geopolitical challenges and a tech consultancy slowdown, EPAM shows resilience with improving book value per share and strong financial management.
- EPAM's focus on AI capabilities, share buybacks, and a robust balance sheet positions it well for future growth and potential M&A activities.
- Trading at a significant discount, EPAM's improving balance sheet and positive growth indicators suggest it is currently undervalued, presenting a good buy opportunity.
