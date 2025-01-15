After a poor performance, Vale (NYSE:VALE) has reached the level of being “only” the 5th largest company in Brazil. Vale's contraction is not unjustified, there are macroeconomic problems in Brazil that require a higher equity risk premium, and the entire iron ore
Double-Digit Dividend Yield: Why Vale Stands Out
Summary
- Vale's valuation is attractive, trading at a P/E of ~4.2x for 2025, with an EPS forecast implying a 24% earnings yield and a double-digit dividend yield.
- Despite long-term risks in iron ore, Vale's efficiency and growth in energy transition metals like copper and nickel offer promising diversification and margin improvement.
- Brazil's economic and legal challenges justify Vale's discount compared to peers, but the potential for high yields makes it appealing for risk-tolerant investors.
- Vale is a resilient, dollarized company with attractive dividends, offering de-correlation from US equities and benefiting from commodity cycle turns.
