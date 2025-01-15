Over the past five years, the "Magnificent 7" have consistently delivered double-digit earnings and revenue growth (see chart above). These stocks have also been the primary drivers of the US stock market’s returns, and as a result, US tech companies are recognized for their innovation
Why I'm Still Choosing To Invest In The Nasdaq 100 With QQQM
Summary
- US Tech drives global innovation and growth, with the "Magnificent 7" delivering strong earnings and revenue. Long-term investors risk missing out without Tech exposure.
- In my view, US Tech justifies its premium with strong profitability, inflation resistance, and competitive moats. QQQM is an efficient, cost-effective way to gain Nasdaq 100 exposure.
- Over the long term, stocks have shown a consistent upward trajectory, mostly driven by currency debasement, making it in my view unlikely for valuations to revert to historical averages.
- High valuations and potential corrections are risks, especially for investors with a low tolerance for volatility. Careful allocation and a long-term view are essential.
