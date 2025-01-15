PDX: Neither The NAV Nor The Market Has Fully Priced In The Venture Global IPO

Summary

  • PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund moved away from its Energy focus in 2024 but still holds about 50% in the sector, including pre-IPO shares of LNG company Venture Global.
  • There is more upside to PDX NAV if VG prices within or above the current $40-$46 range.
  • If VG prices at the top of the range and PDX closes its discount to NAV, PDX could gain around 18% from its market price of $31.86.
  • I rate PDX as a Strong Buy, anticipating further NAV appreciation and market price alignment following Venture Global's IPO pricing.

LNG (Liquefied natural gas) tanker anchored in Gas terminal gas tanks for storage. Oil Crude Gas Tanker Ship. LPG at Tanker Bay Petroleum Chemical or Methane freighter export import transportation

Suphanat Khumsap

A Unique PIMCO Closed End Fund

The PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) has a name that sounds similar to several other PIMCO taxable fixed income closed end funds, but has a portfolio very different

