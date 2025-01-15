Diversification vehicles present telling benefits whenever the equity market faces uncertainty. Therefore, we decided to delve into a related topic by covering the Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE), aka JCE, a closed-end fund that emphasises
JCE: Decent Income Vs Questionable Risk-Return Attribution
Summary
- The Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-end fund using an active return strategy overlayed with an option-writing program.
- Despite aiming to reduce volatility while generating excess returns, JCE's risk-return attribution metrics are sub-optimal relative to the S&P 500, raising concerns about its strategy's alignment.
- Although we are concerned by its risk-return metrics, JCE's distribution profile seems compelling, with an average yield exceeding 7.66% since 2015 and potential tax benefits.
- We also think JCE possesses diversification benefits useful to those seeking portfolio optimisation.
- This is our first time covering JCE, and we've decided to start with a 'Hold' outlook.
