SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) primarily sells cleaning, cooking and beverage, and food preparation appliances as well as other products under its two major brands, Shark and Ninja. The company has garnered rapid growth through effective social media marketing
SharkNinja: U.S. TikTok Ban Adds To Looming Risks
Summary
- SharkNinja, Inc. has grown incredibly well, but future growth will be more limited due to already great market shares in the US and UK, and a limited number of high-worth sub-categories.
- The potential U.S. ban on TikTok adds a significant near-term risk to SharkNinja, with the company's successful marketing largely based on short-form social media content.
- President Trump's proposed tariffs also add a noteworthy risk with SharkNinja's supply chain being primarily in China.
- SN stock prices are in very rapid growth going forward, and I estimate -37% downside to a fair value of $66.7.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.