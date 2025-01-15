I'm Selling Stocks Hand Over Fist

Kirk Spano
Investing Group Leader
(13min)

Summary

  • I am raising cash by selling stocks with more potential for a negative year and selling covered calls on retained stocks.
  • Dividend stocks are overrated; focus on total return and risk level for better portfolio success, as dividend metrics have underperformed the market.
  • I recommend selling overbought stocks like Kinder Morgan, Williams Companies, Synchrony Financial, Citigroup, and Entergy due to high RSI and limited upside.
  • Growth stocks like Tesla, Palantir, Nvidia, Netflix, and BlackSky are also sells due to overvaluation, emerging competition, and stretched technicals.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Margin of Safety Investing. Learn More »

stock market crash sell-off - trading screen in red

bunhill

Last year, I forecast a 20% rally, angst and euphoria in the S&P 500 (SPX), one of only a handful of Wall Street or Seeking Alpha analysts to be almost spot on from beginning to end.

This year, I

If you found today's piece interesting, please remember to follow me and consider a free trial membership to my service: 

Join us today to invest in a changing world with a Margin of Safety. Now 20% off your 1st year.

ETF Asset Allocation, Growth Stocks, Dividend Growth, Low Volatility Retiree Dividend Stocks, REITs, Option Selling For Income & Alternative Income.


This article was written by

Kirk Spano
26.68K Followers

Kirk Spano has managed money since 1995 and his investment firm consults to hedge funds, private equity, businesses and charities. His passion is helping hardworking people make more money with less risk. Kirk’s investing group Margin of Safety Investing features his stock and ETF focus lists, trade alerts, option selling for income and macro analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own ASTS, RKLB and IBIT (replaced GBTC) that are seen in the image in the piece.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPX--
S&P 500 Index
SCHD--
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust
VUG--
Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares
KMI--
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News