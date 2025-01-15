BMW Is Beaten Down, But A Turnaround Is Likely

Bellasooa Research
478 Followers
(18min)

Summary

  • BMW Group had a bad year 2024 due to the confluence of several factors.
  • Problems with a braking system and persistent weakness in China reduced deliveries, revenue and profit.
  • Shares are down by 30% from their peak in Q2 2024.
  • The market overlooks that BMW is well-positioned for the EV transition and - not completely, but to a large degree - isolated from tariffs in the U.S., and also China.
  • Any upcoming positive news could be a catalyst for a turnaround.
  • In the long term, the success of the upcoming Neue Klasse vehicle range is critical.

BMW Building Munich

pwmotion

Notes: Unless indicated otherwise, amounts in the article are in EUR. At the current exchange rate, 1 EUR is around 1.02 USD. All per-share figures refer to the BAMXF ticker and are in EUR.

Investment Thesis

BMW had

This article was written by

Bellasooa Research
478 Followers
I work in Digital Technology and I am a private part-time investor. I only invest in things I think I understand :). Therefore I do my own research and enjoy writing about it. My focus is mostly Austria, Germany and to a lesser extent the EU.IMPORTANT: My articles reflect my personal opinion and must be treated as such. They are not professional investment advice. I take no responsibility for your investments, but wish you the best nonetheless. Also, I welcome push-back and alternative opinions in the comment section. Nobody can be right all the time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAMXF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BAMXF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAMXF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BMWKY
--
BAMXF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News