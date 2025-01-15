Semrush Holdings: Positioned To Benefit From Recovering Digital Ad Spending (Rating Upgrade)

Jan. 15, 2025 10:22 AM ETSemrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Stock
May Investing Ideas
400 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • I upgraded Semrush Holdings stock to a buy rating due to bullish growth outlook, driven by a better macro environment and renewed digital advertising investments.
  • SEMR's massive TAM and successful cross-selling strategy, evidenced by 13% y/y ARR growth, support robust long-term growth potential.
  • International growth is a significant upside, with over 50% of revenue from outside the US, and localized content enhancing global reach.
  • Risks include AI advancements potentially reducing SEMR's relevance and macroeconomic headwinds impacting short-term growth, but improving conditions should drive digital ad spend recovery.
Group Of Colleagues Listening To Presentation Together

Tom Werner

Investment overview

I wrote about Semrush Holdings (NYSE:SEMR) previously (19 Aug 2024) with a hold rating as I wanted to monitor how effective the implemented strategies were. I upgraded my rating from hold to buy as I turned bullish on SEMR's

This article was written by

May Investing Ideas
400 Followers
I am an individual investor that is now fully focus on managing my own capital that I have saved up over the years. My investing background spreads across a wide spectrum as I believe there are merits to each approach, for instance: Fundamental investing [Bottoms-up etc.], Technical investing [historical charts analysis], and to some extend momentum investing [share price reaction post earnings etc.]. Over the years, I have used the positive aspects of each approach to hone my investing process. The reason to write on SeekingAlpha is to use this platform as a tracker for my investing ideas performance, and also to connect with like-minded investors that have the same investing interest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SEMR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SEMR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SEMR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News