QYLD: Tech Exposure With A Double-Digit Yield

Summary

  • Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF offers high dividends but limited upside due to its covered call strategy, making it less ideal for total return-focused investors.
  • QYLD has underperformed compared to broader market indices like the S&P 500 and NASDAQ, delivering a total return of 140% since inception versus NASDAQ's 550%.
  • The ETF's 0.6% expense ratio is justified by its complex option strategy, but its historical underperformance raises questions about its value.
  • JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF offers a better balance of high yield and upside potential, making it a more attractive alternative to QYLD.
Article Thesis

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) is a high-yielding income investment that provides some tech exposure, but with limited upside, due to the option strategy it uses to generate its double-digit dividend yield. For more income-oriented

Jonathan Weber
51.71K Followers

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan's primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

He is a contributing author for the investing group Cash Flow Club where along with Darren McCammon, they focus on company cash flows and their access to capital.

