Karooooo Ltd. (KARO) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call January 15, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carmen Calisto - Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer

Goy Hoeshin - Chief Financial Officer

Zak Calisto - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Hello and welcome to Karooooo's Financial Year 2025 Q3 Earnings Call. On behalf of Karooooo, we would like to thank you for joining us today. I'm Paul Beaver, Karooooo’s VP of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance. We are joined today by Zak Calisto, Founder and CEO; Hoeshin Goy, Chief Financial Officer; and Carmen Calisto, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer.

Before handing the call over to Carmen, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements that we make today regarding our business, operations and financial performance may be considered forward-looking. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. Please refer to the Safe Harbor statement in our Form 20-F, including the risk factors and the 6-K that we filed yesterday. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

During this call, we will present both IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures. A reconciliation of non-IFRS to IFRS measures is included in the 6-K that we filed with the SEC yesterday.

With that, I'd like to hand the call over to Carmen.

Carmen Calisto

During the call today, we will review both Karooooo’s operating units, Cartrack and Karooooo Logistics. For those new to Karooooo, Cartrack is our operations management SaaS platform. Cartrack operates at scale and has a very attractive financial profile. Cartrack’s operating momentum has primarily driven Karooooo’s growth and strong financial performance.

For FY ‘25 year-to-date, Cartrack subscription revenue was approximately ZAR3 billion, an increase of 15% year-on-year or 20% year-on-year on a U.S. dollar basis. Cartrack’s year-to-date