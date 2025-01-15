Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) stock has not performed well since the beginning of 2022. The shares have been floating around from the low forties to the $24 mark. Today, close to $28 and with a comfortable PE ratio of just 9, I consider HAL a good buy, considering
Halliburton: Underrated Buybacks At A Good Price
Summary
- Halliburton is a strong market player with a diversified portfolio and a global footprint, making it a solid investment at a PE ratio of 9.
- Despite recent revenue declines, HAL's buybacks, decent dividend yield, and optimistic oil prices suggest potential recovery and growth opportunities in 2025.
- HAL's balance sheet shows good near-term soundness, though high long-term debt remains a concern, with a forward PE ratio indicating undervaluation.
- Key risks include dependency on oil prices and potential geopolitical or economic disruptions, recommending limited exposure in a diversified portfolio.
