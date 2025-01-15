Experian plc (EXPGF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Experian plc (OTCQX:EXPGF) Q3 2025 Results Conference Call January 15, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Brian Cassin

Hello, everybody, and welcome to our Q3 trading update call. I'm here as usual with Lloyd, who will take you through the trading performance after my opening remarks. So we saw good momentum in Q3, particularly on an underlying basis. Q3 organic revenue growth of 6% was on 8% on an underlying basis, adjusting for data breach, which continues the strong trend that we had in Q2.

Total group revenue growth was 8% at constant currency and 6% at actual rates, and our growth rates remain at high single digit, despite the still subdued environment for unsecured credit activity.

North America organic revenue growth of 6% was 9% on an ex breach basis. Latin America came in as expected with a solid 8% performance. We had 9% growth in EMEA/Asia Pacific, which is a very good outcome. UK&I growth was 1%, and we saw particular strength in consumer.

By segment globally, B2B organic revenue growth was 6%. And Consumer Services, where we now reach over 195 million free members, delivered 5% growth, rising to 15% ex data breach.

Touching now on the regional Q3 highlights. We've seen steadily improving trends in North America, which had a strong underlying Q3. Organic revenue growth of 6% was 9%, excluding data breach.

B2B growth of 8% is a good outcome. While credit activity is still subdued and fairly variable across different client categories, we saw a stable to