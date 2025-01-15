|Data Point
|December
|Forecast
|November
|CPI
|0.4% MoM, 2.9% YoY
|0.3% MoM, 2.9% YoY
|0.3% MoM, 2.7% YoY
|Core CPI
|0.2% MoM, 3.2% YoY
|0.2% MoM, 3.3% YoY
|0.3% MoM, 3.3% YoY
|Core Goods CPI
December CPI Report: A Cool End To 2024 Caps The Upside Risks To Inflation
Summary
- December US CPI rose 0.4% MoM and 2.9% YoY, with core CPI showing a cooler 0.2% MoM and 3.2% YoY, signaling easing price pressures.
- Energy prices surged, driving the fastest monthly CPI increase since March, while food prices maintained steady growth, reaching the highest annual pace since January.
- The market reacted bullishly, with bond yields dropping and equity futures rising, suggesting traders are repricing in an extra Fed rate cut in 2025.
- Despite the cool inflation report, the Fed is likely to pause rate cuts in January and March, balancing inflation and employment mandates amid rising uncertainty.
