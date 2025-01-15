BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 15, 2025 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher J. Meade - General Counsel

Martin S. Small - Chief Financial Officer

Laurence D. Fink - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Robert S. Kapito - President

Conference Call Participants

Alex Blostein - Goldman Sachs

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Michael Brown - Wells Fargo

Ken Worthington - J.P. Morgan

Bill Katz - TD Cowen

Operator

Good morning. My name is Jennifer, and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the BlackRock Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Teleconference. Our host for today's call will be Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink; Chief Financial Officer, Martin S. Small; President, Robert S. Kapito; and General Counsel, Christopher J. Meade. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Mr. Meade, you may begin your conference.

Christopher J. Meade

Good morning, everyone. I'm Chris Meade, the General Counsel of BlackRock. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during the course of this call, we may make a number of forward-looking statements. We call your attention to the fact that BlackRock's actual results may, of course, differ from these statements. As you know, BlackRock has filed reports with the SEC, which list some of the factors that may cause the results of BlackRock to differ materially from what we say today. BlackRock assumes no duty and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

So with that, I'll turn it over to Martin.

Martin S. Small

Thanks, Chris. Good morning and Happy New Year to everyone. It's my pleasure to present results for the Fourth