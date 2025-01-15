JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 15, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeremy Barnum - CFO

Jamie Dimon - Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

John McDonald - Truist Securities

Mike Mayo - Wells Fargo Securities

Jim Mitchell - Seaport Global Securities

Erika Najarian - UBS

Matt O'Connor - Deutsche Bank

Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Gerard Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets

This call is being recorded. We will now go live to the presentation. The presentation is available on JPMorgan Chase's website, please refer to the disclaimer in the back concerning forward-looking statements.

Jeremy Barnum

Thank you, and good morning, everyone.

Starting on Page 1, the firm reported net income of $14 billion, EPS of $4.81 on revenue of $43.7 billion with an ROTCE of 21%. On Page 2, we have more on our fourth quarter results. The firm reported revenue of $43.7 billion, up $3.8 billion or 10% year-on-year. NII ex-markets was down $548 million or 2%, driven by the impact of lower rates and the associated deposit margin compression as well as lower deposit balances in CCB, largely offset by the impact of securities reinvestment, higher revolving balances in card and higher wholesale deposit balances.

NII ex-markets was up $3.1 billion or 30%. Excluding the prior year's net investment securities losses, it was up 21%, largely on higher asset management fees and investment banking fees. And markets revenue was up $1.2 billion or 21%. Expenses of $22.8 billion were down $1.7 billion or