Union Pacific Stock: Less Compelling Than Treasuries
Summary
- Union Pacific stock remains less attractive than the 10-Year Treasury Note due to inferior risk-adjusted returns and a lower dividend yield.
- Union Pacific's debt is 22% higher today than it was in 2019.
- The stock needs to drop to the $190-$200 range to make for a more compelling investment opportunity.
- I recommend waiting for a better entry price to achieve a higher risk-adjusted return than the current 10-Year Treasury Note.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.