SilverCrest Metals: A Third Straight Quarter Of Record Revenues

Summary

  • SilverCrest Metals Inc. has shown strong stock performance, driven by excellent operations at Las Chispas mine and a share-based acquisition offer from Coeur Mining.
  • Q4 2024 saw a slight production dip but still impressive results, with record revenues of $85M and a significant cash increase.
  • The company has a solid financial position with $193M in cash and bullion, and no debt, which might justify a premium valuation.
  • Despite its quality, SilverCrest's single asset risk and narrow veins suggest the Coeur acquisition offer at 1.5X NAV is more than fair.
Gold and Silver Coins

thad

Overview

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) (TSX:SIL:CA) is a gold and silver mining company that owns the highly profitable Las Chispas mine in Sonora, Mexico. The company is listed in the U.S. and Canada. The reporting currency is U.S. dollars.

If you like this article and are interested in more frequent analysis of my holding companies, real-time notifications on portfolio changes, together with macro and industry analysis.

I primarily invest in turnarounds in natural resource industries, where I have a typical holding period of 1–3 years. Focusing on value offers good downside protection and can still provide great upside participation. The portfolio has over the last 6 years had a compounded annual growth rate of 24%.

4.74K Followers

Bang for the Buck has a Bsc and Msc in Financial Economics and manages a small investment company. He primarily invests in turnaround stories and is currently focused on natural resource industries due to monetary and fiscal policies together with underinvestments and very attractive valuations.

He runs the investment group Off The Beaten Path.

It focuses on companies with quality characteristics that are trading at depressed valuations, which do allow investors to participate in the upside of natural resource investing, without experiencing the more extreme drawdowns, that are otherwise so prevalent in natural resource investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAG, ADMLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

